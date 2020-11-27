November 27, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 27, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 27, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 66. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov