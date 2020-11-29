The County of Maui is extending its waiver of credit card convenience fees and transaction fees until Dec. 31 for county bills, except for Real Property Tax.

“This waiver extension will keep bill payments easy and convenient and help our residents cope financially with the impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It encourages physical distancing by providing for cashless transactions and payments of bills online rather than in person.”

The waiver of credit card convenience fees includes online payments for solid waste, refuse and water/sewer bills, and vehicle registration renewals paid online or at self-service kiosks.