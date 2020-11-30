November 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 30, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 30, 5:01 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

Special Weather Statement issued November 30 at 4:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

