To help ensure holiday letters, cars and packages arrive by Christmas, the US Postal Service has announced mailing tips and suggested mailing dates specific to Hawaiʻi.

The suggest mailing dates below apply to the mail received by each Post Office’s daily cutoff time.

Dec. 4: First-class and Priority mail headed to international, overseas military destinations and American Samoa

Dec. 11: First-class and Priority mail to Guam and Saipan

Dec. 14: Expedited Priority Express mail to international, overseas military destinations and American Samoa

Dec. 15: First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland.

Dec. 18: Expedited Priority Express mail to Guam and Saipan

Dec. 19: First-class and Priority mail to Hawaiʻi locations

Dec. 21: Expedited Priority Express shipping service to the mainland and to Hawaiʻi locations

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates.

If normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will make it to their destinations before Christmas. But unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather conditions determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

Self Service Ship & Mail Centers

The USPS has convenient postal kiosks set up to allow customers to purchase stamps, print and pay for postage for packages, and conduct other common transactions without the need to stand in line to see a mail clerk.

Customers also can access the Self Service Ship & Mail Centers 24/7. There are three locations on Maui:

Kihei Post Office, 1254 S. Kihei Road

Lahaina Post Office, 1760 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina

Wailuku Post Office, 250 Imi Kala St., Wailuku

Mailing Tips

Save Money with Flat Rate Boxes: Customers can send up to 70 pounds in Medium Flat Rate Boxes to domestic locations for only $15.05 An even better deal is the Large Flat Rate Box, which holds 50 percent more (with the same 70-pound limit) for only $21.10. And, to support our military troops overseas, up to 70 pounds can be shipped in the military Large Flat Rate Box to most APO and FPO locations for $19.60.

Save time with USPS.com: Pay for your postage and print out your mailing label at USPS.com. After printing out the mailing labels for your packages, notify us at usps.com/pickup that they are ready for pick up. Your mail carrier will be alerted and will pick up your packages from your home or office, usually the next business day. There is no extra charge for this service. You can also drop off your prepaid packages at a Post Office without waiting in line.

Free insurance: All Priority Mail and Priority Express envelopes and boxes now include day-specific delivery, improved tracking and free insurance.

Free packaging: Priority Mail and Priority Express envelopes and boxes are available for free at your local Post Office.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.