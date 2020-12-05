There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead