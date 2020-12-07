Viktor Hovland and Robert Streb have secured spots in a limited field headed to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua from Jan. 6-10.

Hovland took a second win this calendar year at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, while Streb became the latest player to qualify for the Maui event, courtesy of his win at The RSM Classic.

With no more official PGA TOUR events remaining in 2020, Hovland and Streb round out the Maui field in January.

Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN

Hovland claimed his second title of the calendar year and second win on the PGA TOUR at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN in his 35th career start. With the victory, Hovland became the fifth European player since 1945 with multiple victories before the age of 24 (Rory McIlroy/6, Seve Ballesteros/3, Sergio Garcia/3, Jon Rahm/2). The Norway native previously qualified for his first trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his Puerto Rico Open victory in February.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The RSM Classic

Robert Streb earned his second career TOUR win, and first in six years, at The RSM Classic when he closed with a 2-under 68 to force sudden death with Kevin Kisner and won on the second extra hole with a tap in birdie. Streb became the first player to capture his first two TOUR victories at the same even since Daniel Berger (2016-17 FedEx St. Jude Classic) and the first two-time winner of The RSM Classic (2014, 2020). The victory qualified Streb for a return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T8 in 2015.

There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.