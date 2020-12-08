Hoapili Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

December 8, 2020, 4:56 PM HST · Updated December 8, 4:56 PM
Hawaiʻi Judiciary building, Hoapili Hale in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher.

An employee at Hoapili Hale (Wailuku courthouse) has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last at work on Dec. 1 and received a confirmed positive test result on Dec. 7.

After conferring with the Department of Health, those with prolonged or frequent contact with the affected individual were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The Judiciary reports that the areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting.

