The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for the 2020 Mayor’s Small Business Awards.

The winners are as follows:

ClimbingHI LLC (Cody Clark) for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Foods for Life DBA Rodeo General Store (Ian Burke & Patrick Dours) for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Dr. Lisa Shitamoto with Maui Mino'aka Dentistry LLC for Young Small Business Person of the Year

Maui Youth & Family Services (Jud Cunningham) for Outstanding Non-Profit Business; and

Michael & Dana Pastula with Café O'Lei Restaurants for the Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years)

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, both for profit and non-profit, in our community that have 100 or fewer employees. All nominees and winners were honored during a virtual awards program on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

The County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development supported the event along with sponsors: American Savings Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and HMSA.

To find out about nominating someone for next year’s awards program, contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at (808)-244-0081 or [email protected]