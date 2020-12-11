Alaska Airlines guests traveling to Hawaiʻi can now gain pre-clearance on the West Coast, avoiding lines and bypassing the airport screening process after they arrive in Hawaiʻi with an approved negative COVID-19 test.

Alaska’s pre-clear program, which launched this week in coordination with the State of Hawaiʻi, allows guests to obtain an exemption from the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine before departing for the islands.

Hawaiʻi currently has a pre-travel testing program in place that allows travelers entering the state who get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted testing partner in advance of departure, to proceed without the current two-week mandatory quarantine.

To help with the long wait times, Alaska has received approval to pre-clear guests who complete the state’s requirements prior to check-in, so that no additional screening is needed upon arrival at Hawaiʻi’s airports.

“As guests start planning their 2021 travel to Hawaiʻi, we’re focused on making the journey as safe, easy and hassle-free as possible,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines’ president, who flew to Honolulu on the first day of the pre-travel testing program to experience the arrival process first-hand. “We appreciate Hawaiʻi’s partnership to help ensure our guests are well-informed and visit these beautiful islands responsibly, wearing a mask and following the state’s safety guidelines.”

Alaska began piloting the Hawaiʻi Pre-Clear program over the past week with its flights from the West Coast to Maui. Starting next week, the program will be rolled out on all flights to Oʻahu and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

Due to the temporary pause in Kauaʻi’s participation in the state’s pre- travel testing program, Alaska’s flights to Kauaʻi have been suspended and will not be included in the Hawaiʻi Pre-Clear program at this time.

“On behalf of the State of Hawaiʻi, we appreciate Alaska’s commitment in helping to keep our community safe,” said Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige. “Alaska has been a true partner from the very start of the pre-travel testing program by communicating with their guests about the state’s requirements so that they are well-prepared for their visit. Alaska’s pre-clear program adds another layer of safety by helping to ensure that the majority, if not all, of Alaska’s guests arrive in Hawaiʻi with proof of their negative COVID-19 test results.”

To be eligible for the Hawaiʻi Pre-Clear program, Alaska guests will receive an Alaska Airlines email prior to departure asking them to complete the following steps:

Every adult traveler must have a Safe Travels profile.

All flight details and lodging information have been added.

Negative test results from a trusted testing partner have been uploaded as a PDF.

Mandatory travel health questionnaire has been completed.

Once the above requirements are met, the guest will be pre-cleared and will receive a pre-clear wristband at check-in or at the departure gate. For more details on the Hawaiʻi Pre-Clear program, as well as pre-travel testing options arranged exclusively for Alaska guests, visit alaskaair.com/hawaii-bound.

This month, Alaska Airlines operates an average of 18 daily nonstop flights to Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island from Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego, California; and Anchorage, Alaska.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments.