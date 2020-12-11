All in Da Aloha will hold its final live stream concert this year on Dec. 19, 2020, live from the Guava Tree Bar and Grill. The Christmas streaming concert will feature the Hawaiian Homeboy & Friends hosted by Shane Kahalehau.

Previous concerts featured Nāpua Greig, Jordan T., Kaulike Pescaia, Damon Williams, Damien Awai, Pi’ilani Arias, Kamaka Kukona and Bruddah Waltah.

“You’ll never know who shows up so you won’t want to miss the final concert of 2020,” an announcement from All in the Da Aloha read.