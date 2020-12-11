December 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

December 11, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated December 11, 5:01 AM
0 Comments
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

