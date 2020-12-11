There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

