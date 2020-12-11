December 11, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 11, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated December 11, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov