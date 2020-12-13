Maui Obituaries: Ending Dec. 12, 2020December 13, 2020, 7:30 AM HST · Updated December 13, 7:08 AM 0 Comments
Maui obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2020. May they rest in peace.
Julhio Ramon
July 19, 1926 – Dec. 6, 2020
Jules “Jules” Ramon, 94 of Pukalani, HI peacefully passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at Hospice Maui Hale. He was born in Kaupakalua, HI on July 19, 1926 to the late Manuel and Annie Ramon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paulette Ramon, son Eric and daughters Lorna and Renate (Greg) Syme of Idaho. Grandchildren Amy (Daniel) Tirre of Lake Tahoe CA, Bryan (Tabitha) Syme of Weiser ID, Jeffrey (Sara) Syme of Boise ID, David, Erin and Jules Bryce (JB) of Idaho, 6 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by 11 siblings and sons Edward and Michael Ramon.
Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery. Please contact the family for service information at [email protected]
Frank Morreira Jr.
Sept. 14, 1922 – Dec. 7, 2020
of Islands Hospice. He was born on Sept. 14, 1922, in Kula to Frank and Ludvina Morreira.In his early years, Frank was an outstanding basketball player and enjoyed bowling and hunting. A bit later in life he became an avid golfer. He was a kind-hearted soul who loved all animals and enjoyed feeding wild birds.Frank served our country in the US Army from Nov. 1944 through Aug. 1946, and was the recipient of a Purple Heart after being wounded in action. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Frank was a cable splicer at Hawaiian Telephone Company for more than 30 years before retiring.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Maui Humane Society, P.O. Box 1047, Puunene, HI 96784.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine (Castro) Morreira, and his four siblings, Evelyn Carrier, Hilda Keau, Hermina Montarbo and David Morreira. He is survived by his children, Stephanie (George-deceased) Aveiro, Mary Lou (Gary) Green; 1 grandson, Matthew (Stepheny) Rodriguez; and 4 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Gary W. Cravalho of Woodbridge, VA, five grandchildren (Lisa, Ryan, Darren, Lori and Chad) and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred S. Cravalho, her son Alfred L. Cravalho and seven brothers.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Roland James “Jim” Wolfe
David Lee York, 66, of Waikoloa, died Dec. 4, 2020 in Waikoloa. He was born on Oct. 3, 1954 in Honolulu. David was a retired General Manger of Aviation Maintenance for Air Service Inc. of Las Vegas, NV and Aloha Airline of Honolulu. Before his aviation career, he was a professional Polynesian Entertainer for Tihati’s, Al Harrington and Tavana Shows.
He is survived by his spouse Su’a Fai’isiotamoni Ah Ching; mother Aigalesala Galea’i Suitonu of Amouli, American Samoa; father Paul E. York of Muncie Indiana (deceased); son Solomon Molia York of Waikoloa; daughters Danna Clara-Mere (Rocky) Afo of Chicago, IL; Victoria Lucille Laulauga (Don) Manusina of Sandy, UT; siblings Rod Tanu (Misifeleni Lalau) York of Waimanalo; Alan York (deceased) of Amouli, American Samoa; Karl (Cheryl Guernsey) York of Kaaawa; Muluea (Peselau) Gauta of Anaheim, CA; Suka (Faith) Tafisi of Honolulu; Neti (Debbie Bianco) Tafisi of Makakilo; Robert (Loretta Seigafo) Uluga’ono of Amouli, American Samoa; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be posted on www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary Kona.
Esperanza Cantorna
Oct. 4, 1927 – Nov. 29, 2020
Esperanza Monces Cabbab Cantorna, 93, of Haliimaile, HI peacefully passed away at home on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1927 in Bantugo, Nagbukel, Ilocos Sur in the Philippines.
She is survived by a son, Alfred (Dr. Virgie) Cantorna; 2 daughters, Rosemary Himuro and Jessie (Kevin) Harrington; 4 grandchildren, Becky and Rolenn Himuro, Emily Cantorna and Alex Harrington; and 1 great grandchild, Mateo Cantorna-Aina.
She is predeceased by her husband, Felino Cachola Cantorna; her parents, Aniceto and Maximiniana Cabbab; 1 brother, Juan Cabbab; and 4 sisters, Cirila, Agrifina, Demetria and Leonora Cabbab.
She worked for Maui Land and Pine for more than 23 years until her retirement in 1989. She was a strong, hardworking and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a heart of gold, infectious smile and laughter, and boundless generosity.
The family is grateful to the staff of Hospice Maui; Dr. David Seriguchi and staff; Dr. Ramin Altaha and staff; Pacific Cancer Institute, Anna Dee-O’Rourke and staff: St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao, Father Michael Tolentino and Donna Pico; and Norman’s Mortuary.
Due to COVID, private services will be held with burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: 907 Hiilani Street, Haliimaile, HI 96768.
Cindy Tidwell
Aug. 15, 1960 – Nov. 30, 2020
Cindy May Tidwell, 60, of Kamuela, died Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on Aug. 15, 1960 in Honolulu. She was a veteran of the US Army National Guard who served 18 years as a sergeant. Cindy was a very loving and caring person with a heart of GOLD. She always had her door open for people who needed help.
She is survived by her daughter Jessica Tidwell of Honokaa; brothers Chris (Nani) Rodrigues of Ahualoa; Charles (Allison) Tidwell of Texas; sisters Michelle Rodrigues of Honokaa; Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Rodrigues of Honokaa. She had numerous aunties and uncles; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to certain circumstances the funeral/burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be posted on www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.
Nai’a Souza
Dec. 2, 2003 – Nov. 14, 2020
Naiʻa Souza, 16, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2020 near his hometown in Kahakuloa Village.
Naiʻa was born Dec. 2, 2003 in Honolulu. He was currently a sophomore at Baldwin High School, where he enrolled himself in the Junior ROTC program with plans to become an Army Ranger .
He is survived by his loving parents; Father Ben Souza (Wend-Orrie Pawai, Stepmother), Cherisse Padaken, mother, (Stacey). His grandparents Carla and David Mau; nana Cheryl Padaken; his siblings, twin brother Ahi, younger brother Kaimanu and sisters Gracie & Lacie; and many numerous aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
His extraordinary and unique spirit will be forever cherished by all his loved ones.
Nai’a was an amazing and intelligent young man. In a short period of time, he taught himself how to read, write and speak fluent Japanese, one of the hardest languages to learn. He also loved to work in the yard, planting kalo with his dad and brothers. He especially loved goat hunting with his brothers in the mountains.
He also helped with various projects in our small kahakuloa community. He was always helping wherever and whenever, carrying the weight upon his shoulders and loving harder than anybody ever could.
Goodbyes…
Are Not forever..
Are not the end..
It simply means…
I’ll Miss you…
Until we meet again…
A funeral service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Dec. 20, 2020. There will be a drive-thru viewing from 11 am to noon. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Cemetery in Haiku. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leony Pernia
Nov. 6, 1936 – Nov. 27, 2020
Leony Falcon Pernia, 84 of Kahului, peacefully passed from this world to the next on Nov. 27, 2020. She was born in Bohol, Philippines on Nov. 6, 1936 to the late Vicente Gonzales Pernia and Cristina Ruiz Falcon-Pernia.
Leony or Nanay as she was more commonly called was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She believed strongly in faith and family. There is nothing Leony wouldn’t do for her family. She was everyone’s Nanay, best friend, drinking buddy, photographer, chef, yoda of the chessboard, everything and anything – she was the foundation of her family.
Leony enjoyed dancing, singing, cooking and capturing moments for family and friends through her camera lens. She was always down for a party with good food, friends and drinks. Her infectious laughter and smile will always be a missing piece in this world. May she shine down and watch over her family until they meet again.
She is survived by her children, Alice Restauro, Jonie Molina, Joena Carreon, Joele (Ron) Rucker, Joenard Molina, Marco Molina, June (Lezle) Molina and Messiah Manalili; her grandchildren, Lourdette, Kaye, Karl, Ayessa, Patricia, Joy Michelle, Bryan, Shane, Scott, Kaleb, Dylan, Greyson, Mikey and Bhon; and her great grandchildren, Gavin, Ian, Nahiku, Alejandro, Louise, Sebastian, Kael, Mason, Shaely, and Mika; and her siblings, Romana Guirnela, Carmen Monsanto and Andres Pernia.
She is predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Exaquiel Pernia, Vicente Jr. Pernia, Teresito Pernia, Victor Pernia, Demetria Lapinig and Lucia Pernia; her daughter, Jay Salome Molina; and her son, Joy Miguel Molina.
Private viewing and services are limited to family only. Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to: June Molina P.O. Box 136, Wailuku, HI 96793.
Harvey Eblacas
July 20, 1973 – Dec. 1, 2020
Harvey Darren Eblacas, 47 of Panaewa, died on Dec. 1, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, HI, he was a homemaker,
Private Services will be held
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Leilani Eblacas of Panaewa, HI; sons, Keanu Mattos-Nathaniel; Darren (Stacy Lee); Arren (Tori) Eblacas; Quintyn Eblacas; Noah Eblacas all of Panaewa, HI; mother, Monique Claiborne; step-mother, Cecelia Eblacas; Mother-in-law, Alberta Nathaniel; brothers, Toby Lee Eblacas; Jonas Eblacas; Vernon Reiger; Kealii Reiger; Ethan Reiger; Arnold Nathaniel Jr.; sisters, Yolanda Eblacas; Raelana Reiger; Wailana Reiger; sister-in-law, Mary “Leina” (Rick) Demello; Grandmother, Lillian Rodriguies; Katherine Rios; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and grandchildren.
Jackie Guillermo
July 24, 1947 – Dec. 7, 2020
Jackie Kunio Guillermo, 73, of Makawao, Maui passed away on December 7, 2020 in Kahului. He was born on July 24, 1947 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jackie graduated from Maui High School in 1965, then enlisted in the US Air Force for 4 years. He retired from Hawaiian Airlines as a Ramp Agent.
Jackie is pre-deceased by his Father, Gorgonio Guillermo. He is survived by his Mother, Elizabeth “Momoe”, wife Naomi S.; Son, Shannon S.; hanai-son Gilbert “Jr ” Moriwake; Daughter, Jayna H.; siblings, Patrick (Eileen), CarmeLynne (Nelson) Tan, Grace (Lew-deceased) Shimabuku, Timothy (Joyce), Dennis (Alvin); and 4 Grandchildren, Psalm Moriwake, Michelle, Akoni, and Keaka Hamilton-Golis.
Funeral services for Jackie will be held at a later date.
Mariya Mather
Feb. 8, 1977 – Nov. 29, 2020
Mariya Jody Mather, 43, died on Nov. 29, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, beautiful mother, sweet sister, caring and loving aunt, and friend.
Mariya is survived by her daughter, Makayla Rose Skipper; her fiance, Martin John; her mother, Patricia Mather; her father, Johnathan Mather; and six siblings.
She lived and loved fully and fiercely and will live on in our hearts always.
John Ramos
Nov. 2, 1952 – Nov. 28, 2020
John Ramos Jr. 68 of Pahoa Hawaii, died peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Avelino Ramos of Pahoa, HI; sons Keoni (Fay) Ramos of Pepeekeo, HI; John Allen Ramos of Pahoa, HI; Rico Ramos of Pahoa, HI; Pito (Kauhi) Ramos of Wailuku, HI; brothers, Reuben (Charlette) Ramos of Waipahu, HI; Phillip Ramos of Georgia; Hanai-Brother, Peter (Rebecca) Piilani III of Alaska; Kaiser Piilani of Nanakuli, HI; sisters, Barbara Emia of Kauna ka kai, HI; Abigail (Kevin) Fennelly of Kennesaw, GA; Marie Kalei (Albert) Pablo of Kalihi, HI; Hanai-Sisters, Bernadett Kawailima of Hilo; Bobbin Poaha of Waianae, HI; Sonja Kawaakoa of Las Vegas, NV; Rocky Spatz of Pahoa, HI; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Condolences can be sent out to the Ramos Family
H C 3 BOX 14019, Keaau, HI 96778
John Ervin
April 27, 1952 – Dec. 5, 2020
John Anthony Ervin, 68 of Hilo, died peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Oakland, CA, he was a retired correctional officer in California
No services will be held
He is survived by his wife, Kanami Sasaki Ervin of Hilo, HI.