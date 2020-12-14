Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 2:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

