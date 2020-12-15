Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 3:52PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

