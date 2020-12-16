The County of Maui hosts a Christmas drive-though event at the Kalana O Maui County Building in Wailuku as Mayor Michael Victorino shares holiday snacks and good cheer.

The Mayor and his helpers will share a Mele Kalikimaka to those planning a holoholo tour of Central Maui Christmas lights this weekend.

Visitors who drive through the County Building’s front parking lot from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, will receive a holiday snack bag courtesy of Maui County.

This is a drive-through event with vehicle access from the Wells Street entrance to the parking lot. Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carolers and beautiful decorations and get a shaka from Santa Claus.