Christmas Drive-Through Slated for Dec. 18-19 at Kalana O Maui Building in WailukuDecember 16, 2020, 2:16 PM HST · Updated December 16, 2:16 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
The County of Maui hosts a Christmas drive-though event at the Kalana O Maui County Building in Wailuku as Mayor Michael Victorino shares holiday snacks and good cheer.
The Mayor and his helpers will share a Mele Kalikimaka to those planning a holoholo tour of Central Maui Christmas lights this weekend.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Visitors who drive through the County Building’s front parking lot from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, will receive a holiday snack bag courtesy of Maui County.
This is a drive-through event with vehicle access from the Wells Street entrance to the parking lot. Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carolers and beautiful decorations and get a shaka from Santa Claus.