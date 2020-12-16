Christmas Drive-Through Slated for Dec. 18-19 at Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku

December 16, 2020, 2:16 PM HST · Updated December 16, 2:16 PM
0 Comments
×

The County of Maui hosts a Christmas drive-though event at the Kalana O Maui County Building in Wailuku as Mayor Michael Victorino shares holiday snacks and good cheer.

The Mayor and his helpers will share a Mele Kalikimaka to those planning a holoholo tour of Central Maui Christmas lights this weekend.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Visitors who drive through the County Building’s front parking lot from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, will receive a holiday snack bag courtesy of Maui County.

This is a drive-through event with vehicle access from the Wells Street entrance to the parking lot. Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carolers and beautiful decorations and get a shaka from Santa Claus.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing