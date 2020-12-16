+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Ka Hale Hoaka, an online Hawaiian learning school based on Molokaʻi, announced its Keiki Program that is offered to people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and geographical locations.

The 16-module program is targeted to students ages 5-11 and teaches Hawaiian language, music, chant, hula, arts, and crafts. The Keiki Program is designed to be implemented into the existing distance learning curriculum of elementary schools statewide.

The Keiki Program is taught by co-founder Maile Naehu (“Kumu Maile”), a kumu, Native Hawaiian educator, performer, artist and community organizer from the island of Molokaʻi. Naehu has taught Hawaiian immersion for Kamehameha Schools and is a resource teacher for the state Department of Education.

“We founded Ka Hale Hoaka as a creative way to connect keiki to the rich, timeless teachings of Hawaiʻi, especially as schools transitioned to online curriculum,” said Naehu. “We hope these interactive lessons benefit our children in a deep and lasting manner and create a new generation of storytellers.”

The Keiki Program costs $97 and includes:

One year of access to video sessions with Kumu Maile

Learning about Hawaiian stories, language and traditions

Learning leadership values to be a positive influence in the world

Enjoying Hawaiian music, song, dance, stories and chants

Offered from the comfort of home, at your own pace

Students who sign up for the Keiki Program between now and Dec. 27 will have access to two live Haʻawaina Paheona (art classes) during winter break on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. The program is also available for a monthly subscription rate of $12 per month.

To sample the Keiki Program curriculum, Ka Hale Hoaka offers a complimentary 30-minute session with Kumu Maile.

Additional Ka Hale Hoaka programs include Ke Ao Nei, a science course, and an adult learning program is expected to roll out in early 2021.