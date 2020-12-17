High Surf Advisory issued December 17 at 4:36AM HST until December 18 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with a north northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Frequent showers. Steady temperature around 71. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead