The alleged pistol used in an incident involving an accidental shooting in Waiehu last weekend, is believed to be a Maui Police Department gun, police said today.

The accidental discharge of the 9mm semi-automatic Glock 17, resulted in injuries to a 26-year-old man at around 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The man was initially transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment, and then was flown to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu for further care.

Police say the incident occurred at the residence of an off-duty Maui Police Department officer. The off-duty officer is neither the victim nor is he believed to be responsible for discharging the weapon at this time.

Police say the victim was at a small gathering with friends where alcohol was present when the incident took place. Thus far, investigation shows the discharge of the pistol to be accidental.

The investigation is on-going and active and the case is currently classified as a first degree reckless endangering incident. No further information is being released at this time.

