December 19, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 19, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 19, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com