Crime Statistics
Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Woman Wanted on Felony Warrant
A
A
A
The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Iran Idania Acosta also known as Iran Rodriguez Acosta, 32, who they say is wanted on a felony warrant.
Police say the woman is known to frequent the Nāpili/Lahaina area.
Anyone with information in asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.
Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations 2Four Visitors Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation 3Update/Missing Person: Last Seen Feb. 16 in Kahului 4Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Man Wanted on Felony Warrant 5Feb. 17, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 29 New Cases (17 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death 6Three New Hires at Seabury Hall