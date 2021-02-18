A A A

Iran Idania Acosta also known as Iran Rodriguez Acosta

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Iran Idania Acosta also known as Iran Rodriguez Acosta, 32, who they say is wanted on a felony warrant.

Police say the woman is known to frequent the Nāpili/Lahaina area.

Anyone with information in asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400 or Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966 if they would like to remain anonymous.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.