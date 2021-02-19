Maui Business

Family Fund Provides $10,000 Grant to Maui Economic Opportunity for Pandemic Assistance

February 19, 2021, 8:48 AM HST
A
A
A

The Kent & Polli Smith Family Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation provided a $10,000 grant to Maui Economic Opportunity for rental and utility assistance to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant went to first-time applicants for rent and utility assistance with a total of 21 households and 54 people receiving help through the grant.

As reported yesterday, MEO also administered a separate $400,000 grant to help workers at the Grand Wailea Maui who were impacted by the temporary closure of the resort due to the pandemic. That private donors, Dr. John W. and Patricia Canzano of South Carolina, assisted workers at the hotel with rent/mortgage, utility, child care and other expenses.

MEO offers programs countywide for business development; youths, including workforce preparation, substance abuse prevention and Head Start; senior club coordination; rental and energy assistance; and integration of formerly incarcerated individuals into the community.

The 56-year-old nonprofit also runs the Maui Bus ADA paratransit service through a contract with Maui County and operates human services transportation, providing rides for seniors, persons with disabilities, youths and residents in rural areas throughout Maui County.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka 2Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations 3Mainland Couple Grants $400,000 to Help Grand Wailea Workers on Maui 4Survey: Hawai‘i is the 2nd Safest State During COVID-19 5Four Visitors Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation 6Update/Missing Person: Last Seen Feb. 16 in Kahului