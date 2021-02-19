A A A

The Kent & Polli Smith Family Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation provided a $10,000 grant to Maui Economic Opportunity for rental and utility assistance to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant went to first-time applicants for rent and utility assistance with a total of 21 households and 54 people receiving help through the grant.

As reported yesterday, MEO also administered a separate $400,000 grant to help workers at the Grand Wailea Maui who were impacted by the temporary closure of the resort due to the pandemic. That private donors, Dr. John W. and Patricia Canzano of South Carolina, assisted workers at the hotel with rent/mortgage, utility, child care and other expenses.

MEO offers programs countywide for business development; youths, including workforce preparation, substance abuse prevention and Head Start; senior club coordination; rental and energy assistance; and integration of formerly incarcerated individuals into the community.

The 56-year-old nonprofit also runs the Maui Bus ADA paratransit service through a contract with Maui County and operates human services transportation, providing rides for seniors, persons with disabilities, youths and residents in rural areas throughout Maui County.