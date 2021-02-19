Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:17 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 11:25 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Northwest swells will be on a gradual decline going into the weekend. A series of small, long period west to northwest swells are expected to arrive this weekend and last into early next week. These swells will translate to continued below advisory level surf along all northern and western exposures. 


In response to a large fetch region of strong trades developing upstream of the state this weekend, east-facing shoreline surf has a good possibility of reaching advisory level thresholds from Monday through mid week. Energy from far Southern Hemispheric gales may clip the islands Saturday. These small, background southerly swells may provide a subtle boost to south-facing shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




