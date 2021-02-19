A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:25 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Northwest swells will be on a gradual decline going into the weekend. A series of small, long period west to northwest swells are expected to arrive this weekend and last into early next week. These swells will translate to continued below advisory level surf along all northern and western exposures.

In response to a large fetch region of strong trades developing upstream of the state this weekend, east-facing shoreline surf has a good possibility of reaching advisory level thresholds from Monday through mid week. Energy from far Southern Hemispheric gales may clip the islands Saturday. These small, background southerly swells may provide a subtle boost to south-facing shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.