Chad Tolman. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Chad Tolman, 40, whose whereabouts are presently unknown within the County of Maui.

Police say Tolman may be suffering from a medical crisis and in need of healthcare treatment.

The man’s location is unknown, but recent posts to friends on social media indicated he was in the Kahului Airport vicinity on Feb. 11, 2021; and at a suspected Kahului area beach on Feb. 17, 2021.

Police say Tolman made contact with friends and family on Feb. 15, 2021, and again on Feb. 19, 2021, during which he made remarks that caused concern.

Checks by the family and police department have thus far been unsuccessful in locating the man. While these checks are continuing, police are requesting assistance from the public to come forward with any information that could help locate Tolman as quickly as possible.

Tolman is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tolman, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number (808) 244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report # 21-005937.