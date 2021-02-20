A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:16 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A couple of small, longer period west northwest swells will travel around the islands in the coming days. The first of these swells will be arriving today and be leveling out from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through around mid week.

In response to strengthened trades over and upstream of the islands, east-facing shore surf will increase going into early next week. Recent satellite observations verify a large region of strong trades upstream of the state that will likely generate a long enough fetch region to produce near advisory level surf along eastern exposures by Monday. Energy from far Southern Hemispheric gales clipping the islands this weekend will provide a subtle boost to south-facing shoreline surf.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.