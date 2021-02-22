A A A

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its vaccine prioritization to include “Traveler Accommodation” under the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Categories of Essential Workers.



“Thanks to AHLA’s ongoing efforts, the CDC has updated its guidelines prioritizing hotel workers under Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “This is a significant achievement that directly impacts the health and safety of hotel workers across the country. It also recognizes that hotel employees continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic.”



Rogers said the hotel industry is playing a vital role in supporting communities during the pandemic. “While hotels have protocols in place to ensure limited contact between employees and guests, prioritizing employees with access to the vaccine would provide another layer of protection,” he said.



In partnership with UNITE HERE!, AHLA also renewed its call sending a letter to the National Governors Association advocating for inclusion of hotel workers in state vaccine distribution efforts. This follows AHLA’s comment with the CDC last month calling for hotel workers to be included in vaccine distribution under Phase 1c.



“Travel and tourism are critical drivers of the American economy, and while travel demand has hit record lows, ensuring hotel employees are prioritized during the vaccine rollout will help keep both employees and guests safe when it becomes safe to travel and resume meetings and events once again,” said Rogers.



The American Hotel & Lodging Association is the sole national association representing all segments of the US lodging industry. According to the group, “In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality was the first industry impacted and it will be among the last to recover.”