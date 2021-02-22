A A A

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:41 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:14 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Recent satellite ASCAT wind observations verify a large region of strong trades upstream of the state that will generate a long fetch region and push in an easterly swell. Strong trade winds will also build large wind-driven easterly seas. Both east wind waves and swells will translate to rough sea conditions and higher east-facing shoreline surf. Surf heights along eastern-facing shores will exceed surf advisory levels today. Thus, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for the remainder of the week to account for persistent strong trades keeping surf elevated along most eastern exposures.

A couple of small, overlapping relatively longer period west to northwest swells will travel around the islands the next few days. The first of these swells will be arriving later today and level out through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through during mid to late week. Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain well below HSA levels through Friday. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small into the weekend. A small bump in southern swell arriving later in the week will provide a slight increase to south-facing shoreline surf by Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.