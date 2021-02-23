A A A

Image courtesy of Segway Maui.

Segway Maui in Lahaina celebrates 10 years of operations since opening its doors in 2011.

The West Maui shop is the island’s only Segway dealership offering sales and service of Segway Personal Transporters.

The retailer is introducing a new line electric vehicles to the island of Maui as part of its anniversary celebration. The showroom also offers floor models of electric bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles.

“Latest technology, advanced charging system, long range batteries and professional design are making an excellent addition to Maui environment,” a company press release read.

Segway Maui is the first Officially Authorized distributor and dealership in Hawaiʻi selling Street Legal Electric Motorcycles. The retailer reports that two models (ES1-SPro with 17” wheels as a street bike and ES1-XPro as Dual Sport with 21” front and 18” rear off road tires) designed by German engineers are the newest trend in two wheeled vehicles worldwide.

Segway Maui has also signed a cooperation with Yadea Technology, a company which sells more than 6 million electric vehicles in 83 countries annually.

“It’s just so unfortunate, we don’t have enough dedicated lanes for bicycles and mopeds on Maui,” said store managers.

The company touts the environmental benefits of their products saying, “Like electric cars, electric motorbikes offer several benefits over gasoline-powered vehicles when it comes to air pollution, noise pollution, fuel source, and climate change. Because they’re not releasing carbon dioxide when they’re being driven, either, so operating an electric motorcycle doesn’t add to climate change.”