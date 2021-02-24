A A A

AlohaCare, Hawai’i’s only community-led Medicaid and dual eligible Medicare health insurer, has entered into a 3-year pharmacy benefits management agreement with IngenioRx, starting July 1, 2021.

Through this agreement, IngenioRx will provide exclusive pharmacy benefit management services for AlohaCare’s 72,000 QUEST Integration members. This new partnership will support members and providers with prescription drug benefit services designed to improve the pharmacy experience and drive better health outcomes, while further lowering costs, according to a news release from AlohaCare.

“AlohaCare selected IngenioRx because they share our member-centric values,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “We are excited to offer our members IngenioRx’s Hawaiʻi network of pharmacies and prescribers a more streamlined prior authorization process. Members will be able to opt for free, convenient doorstep delivery and extras, like easy-to-use pill packets for multiple medication regiments.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AlohaCare will be able to leverage IngenioRx’s member-first capabilities, bringing new tools and digital technology designed to better increase member engagement in pharmacy treatment and manage overall drug spend.

“We are honored to have been selected by AlohaCare as its exclusive pharmacy benefits partner,” said Nancy Gilbride, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for IngenioRx. “This further validates that our dedication to whole-person health and a focus on outcomes creates strong partnership opportunities with Hawaiʻi’s communities. We are looking forward to a deep and fruitful partnership with AlohaCare to help achieve its mission of serving the people of Hawaiʻi.”