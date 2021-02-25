A A A

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 3-5 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:34 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:36 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:56 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through the first half of next week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday morning. An uptick in surf is expected over the next few days as the winds increase locally and upstream of the state.

A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. Wrapping trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small out of season south swell will also give a boost to south shore surf later today through Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high S wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.