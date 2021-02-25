Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:34 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:29 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:36 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:56 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through the first half of next week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday morning. An uptick in surf is expected over the next few days as the winds increase locally and upstream of the state. 


A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. Wrapping trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small out of season south swell will also give a boost to south shore surf later today through Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high S wind swell.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
