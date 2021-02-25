Maui News

State Senate Confirms Max Otani as Director of Public Safety

February 25, 2021, 3:51 PM HST
A
A
A

Max Otani, Director of the Department of Public Safety. Photo Courtesy

The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed the appointment of Max Otani as Director of the Department of Public Safety through Dec. 5, 2022.

Otani has more than three decades of experience working in the state’s corrections and judicial system. He served as a First Circuit Court probation officer from 1985-1987, manager of the Oʻahu Intake Services Center from 2003-2005, administrator for the Intake Service Center Division from 2011-2013 and as PSD’s Deputy Director for Corrections from 2013-14.

Following his stint as Deputy Director of Corrections, he returned to his previous position as administrator of the Intake Service Center Division and remained there until his retirement from PSD in 2016. He currently serves as a board member for the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority.

“Director Otani’s three decades of experience and deep knowledge of the state’s judicial and corrections systems will serve him well as PSD’s new director,” said Senator Clarence Nishihara (District 17 – Waipahu, Crestview, Mānana, Pearl City and Pacific Palisades), chair of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs. “Under his leadership, I believe the department will overcome many of the current challenges that have arisen during this pandemic.”

Director Otani is a graduate of Hilo High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and an M.A. in Social Work from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Updates: Waihe‘e Brush Fire Burns 7 Acres, 100% Contained 2Suspect from Traffic Stop Arrested, Police Open Fire During Run-In 3Feb. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 50 New Cases (16 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths 4Bill Seeks Reimbursement for Rescue of Hikers who Enter Prohibited Areas 5Lt. Gov.: 10,000-12,000 Administered Doses Unaccounted for in Maui’s Vaccine Rates 6Maui Health Aims to Administer 3,000 First Dose Vaccinations Next Week