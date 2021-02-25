A A A

Max Otani, Director of the Department of Public Safety. Photo Courtesy

The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed the appointment of Max Otani as Director of the Department of Public Safety through Dec. 5, 2022.

Otani has more than three decades of experience working in the state’s corrections and judicial system. He served as a First Circuit Court probation officer from 1985-1987, manager of the Oʻahu Intake Services Center from 2003-2005, administrator for the Intake Service Center Division from 2011-2013 and as PSD’s Deputy Director for Corrections from 2013-14.

Following his stint as Deputy Director of Corrections, he returned to his previous position as administrator of the Intake Service Center Division and remained there until his retirement from PSD in 2016. He currently serves as a board member for the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority.

“Director Otani’s three decades of experience and deep knowledge of the state’s judicial and corrections systems will serve him well as PSD’s new director,” said Senator Clarence Nishihara (District 17 – Waipahu, Crestview, Mānana, Pearl City and Pacific Palisades), chair of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs. “Under his leadership, I believe the department will overcome many of the current challenges that have arisen during this pandemic.”

Director Otani is a graduate of Hilo High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and an M.A. in Social Work from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.