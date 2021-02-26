A A A

PC: FAA / https://weathercams.faa.gov

The Federal Aviation Administration will install 23 weather cameras across the state that will provide pilots videos of changing weather conditions in near-real-time.

Videos and photos from the weather cameras will also be available online once the project is completed and fully operational.

“The cameras will improve safety by providing pilots with near-real-time video of weather conditions at their destinations and along their flight routes,” according to a press release from US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who made the announcement.

Sen. Schatz said that after the program was a proven success in Alaska and Colorado, he worked within the Senate Appropriations Committee to direct the FAA to expand the program into Hawai‘i and secured the necessary funds for the project.

“These weather cameras will give pilots a chance to see changing weather conditions across the state and make any adjustments they need to keep their passengers safe. I thank the FAA for working with us to expand this program into Hawai‘i and improve public safety for everyone,” said Senator Schatz, who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The FAA has completed engineering surveys and site selections on Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi and will begin surveys on Oʻahu and Hawai‘i Island in March 2021.