Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. File Photo Credit: Wendy Osher

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement supporting the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education’s decision to allow public schools to hold in-person 2021 commencement exercises if they are outdoors and follow health guidelines with limited attendance and mandatory mask wearing.

“On behalf of the people of Maui County and especially the class of 2021, I am happy the State Department of Education has decided to allow commencement exercises for public schools this spring,” Mayor Victorino said in the statement. “Although this decision was outside the scope of our authority, we’ve been honored to work with State Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and Kathleen Dimino, Complex Area Superintendent of the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex, to resolve this situation. My administration stands ready to work with schools that may want to use a County outdoor venue.

“Our students worked hard to adapt to a new way of learning and should be commended for their achievements. This is welcome news for all graduates, their ʻohana and our community.”