Maui News

Mayor Victorino Supports Limited In-Person School Commencement Ceremonies

February 26, 2021, 1:23 PM HST
* Updated February 26, 1:24 PM
12 Comments
A
A
A

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. File Photo Credit: Wendy Osher

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement supporting the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education’s decision to allow public schools to hold in-person 2021 commencement exercises if they are outdoors and follow health guidelines with limited attendance and mandatory mask wearing.

“On behalf of the people of Maui County and especially the class of 2021, I am happy the State Department of Education has decided to allow commencement exercises for public schools this spring,” Mayor Victorino said in the statement. “Although this decision was outside the scope of our authority, we’ve been honored to work with State Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and Kathleen Dimino, Complex Area Superintendent of the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex, to resolve this situation. My administration stands ready to work with schools that may want to use a County outdoor venue.

“Our students worked hard to adapt to a new way of learning and should be commended for their achievements. This is welcome news for all graduates, their ʻohana and our community.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (12)
Trending Now
150 mph Gusts Forecast for Maui and Hawai‘i Counties 2Lt. Gov.: 10,000-12,000 Administered Doses Unaccounted for in Maui’s Vaccine Rates 3Feb. 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 45 New Cases (24 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 2 Out-of-State) 4New P.2 Variant Found on O‘ahu; B.1.429 Variant Associated with Increased COVID-19 Cases on Maui 5Updates: Waihe‘e Brush Fire Burns 7 Acres, 100% Contained 6Maui Health Aims to Administer 3,000 First Dose Vaccinations Next Week