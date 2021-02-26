A A A

County of Maui Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan

The local nonprofit Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) is seeking feedback from residents regarding Maui County’s affordable housing plan that will guide the building of 5,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.

HCA already has completed three months of affordable housing community meetings across Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

“We are asking residents to step up and share their affordable housing solutions no later than March 14, in order to make our timeline to present to the Maui County Council,” said Jeff Gilbreath, HCA’s executive director. “The more voices we have, the more comprehensive our plan will be in addressing our community’s needs.”

HCA was awarded a contract from the Office of Council Services in November 2020 to engage the community and develop recommendations for a comprehensive affordable housing plan that will come before the Maui County Council for review on March 15 and be approval by end of June.

HCA has assembled a team of experts to assist with the plan, including HCA co-founder and longtime housing advocate Blossom Feiteira; PBR Hawaiʻi and Associates; Austin, Tsutsumi and Associates; Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice; Rural Community Assistance Corporation; and Stanley Keasling Consulting.

Maui County residents can view HCA’s affordable housing community meetings on replay on Akakū TV (Channel 53) each evening between March 1-11 at 7 p.m., or online at www.akaku.org. After viewing, participants should go to www.MauiHousingPlan.org and click “Share Solutions” to provide their feedback no later than March 14.