Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 9-12 9-12 9-12 9-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:49 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:27 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:56 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores into midweek. The current northwest swell is on the decline, and another northwest swell is expected to arrive midweek and could raise north and west surf near advisory levels. No other signficant swells are expected through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.