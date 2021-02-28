Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores into midweek. The current northwest swell is on the decline, and another northwest swell is expected to arrive midweek and could raise north and west surf near advisory levels. No other signficant swells are expected through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com