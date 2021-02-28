Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2021

February 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
9-12
9-12
9-12
9-12 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:49 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:27 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:56 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores into midweek. The current northwest swell is on the decline, and another northwest swell is expected to arrive midweek and could raise north and west surf near advisory levels. No other signficant swells are expected through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




