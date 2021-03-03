A A A

Maui police responded to one burglary, nine vehicle thefts and five vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 14-20, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 86 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 36 percent from the week before when 14 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 37 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

1 Burglary

Kāʻanapali:

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 4:05 p.m.: 100 block of Kai Malina Parkway. Residential, unlawful entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 11:05 a.m.: 100 block of Hohani Place, Haʻikū. Toyota, grey.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 11:11 a.m.: 100 block of Hohani Place, Haʻikū. Toyota, white.

Hoʻolehua:

Sunday, Feb. 14, 8:51 p.m.: 2300 block of Lihi Pali Ave., Hoʻolehua. Toyota, black.

Kapalua

Thursday, Feb. 18, 4:50 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Ford, white.

Maunaloa

Monday, Feb. 15, 5:02 p.m.: Kaluakoʻi Road, Maunaloa at Pāpōhaku Beach Park. Jeep, white.

Waiheʻe

Sunday, Feb. 14, 7:01 p.m.: 10500 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Toyota, silver.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2:39 p.m.: 3530 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Mendes Ranch. Ford, white.

Monday, Feb. 15, 6:53 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Jeep, yellow.

Wailea

Friday, Feb. 19, 12:38 p.m.: 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Andaz Maui. Subaru, white.

5 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Friday, Feb. 19, 11:08 p.m.: ʻĀmala Place, Kahului at Kanaha Beach. Dodge, multicolored.

Kīhei:

Monday, Feb. 15, 7:48 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Chevrolet, white.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2:30 a.m.: Aukahi St. / Puʻu Hoʻolaʻi St., Kīhei. BMW, blue.

Friday, Feb. 19, 1:40 p.m.: 400 block of Huku Liʻi Place, Kīhei. Yamaha, blue.

Lahaina: