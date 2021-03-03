Crime Statistics
O‘ahu Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation
March 3, 2021, 3:28 PM HST
An Oʻahu man was arrested on Maui for allegedly violating rules and orders related to travel quarantine.
Police say Kaeha Baker, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, March 2 when he arrived without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and no approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
Police say Baker was released from police custody after contacting family on Maui with whom he could stay to complete his required quarantine.
Baker was processed and released without incident.
