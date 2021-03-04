A A A

Seabury Hall seniors Summer Wong and Kalaʻi Anderson help Peter Baldwin book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment while his wife Susie Baldwin looks on. Seabury Hall has held three Kūpuna Help Desk events on their Makawao campus since January. They will hold their first Help Desk event in Central Maui on March 6, 2021. PC: courtesy.

Maui Health, Maui County Office on Aging, and Seabury Hall are partnering to offer kūpuna 70 years old or older one-on-one help to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Organizers are calling it the Kūpuna Help Desk.

On Saturday, March 6, the Kūpuna Help Desk will be open at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To book a Kūpuna Help Desk appointment call Seabury Hall at 572-7235 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-up appointments are available on a space-available basis.

Kūpuna Help Desks are staffed by Seabury Hall students who have been trained to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments on VAMS, the federal Vaccine Administration Management System.

Seabury Hall held three smaller Kūpuna Help Desk events in January and February at the school’s campus in Makawao. This weekend’s event is the first scheduled in Central Maui.

All vaccine appointments will be scheduled for one of Maui Health’s vaccine clinic locations which currently include Maui Memorial Medical Center and their Kīhei vaccine clinic located in the Kaiser Permanente Clinic in Azeka Shopping Center.

Maui Memorial Medical Center vaccine clinic hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Kīhei clinic location is open on Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both clinic locations are closed for lunch between 12 and 1 p.m.

Kūpuna Help Desk staff will also help kūpuna book their second vaccine appointment after the first shot is administered.