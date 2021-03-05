A A A

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. PC: Maui Now (file May 2020)

Governor David Ige has approved Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami’s request to rejoin the state’s Safe Travels pre-travel testing program for Trans-Pacific travel, effective April 5, 2021.

Existing rules for travel to Kaua‘i remain in place until that date.

“This emergency rule will simplify travel to Hawai‘i by including Kaua‘i in the existing Safe Travels program. The increased restrictions over the winter months helped Mayor Kawakami safely balance travel with the health and safety of residents and visitors on the Garden Island,” said Gov. David Ige.

“I thank Gov. Ige for recognizing Kaua‘i’s unique rural community with limited resources, and allowing us to institute stricter testing and quarantine rules over the winter months as cases spiked on the mainland,” said Mayor Kawakami. “Since that time, Kaua‘i has built a robust vaccine distribution program. By April, we will have offered vaccines to our hospitality industry and restaurant employees, and our healthcare workers, first responders and kupuna will have been fully vaccinated.”

Gov. Ige and Mayor Kawakami urge residents to install the Aloha Safe app, which will notify users if they come into contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All incoming travelers to the state must be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 pre-arrival test from a trusted partner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the State of Hawai‘i’s Safe Travels program, please visit www.hawaiicovid19.com/travel. To download Aloha Safe app, visit alohasafealert.org.

For more information on travel to Kaua‘i before or after April 5, visit www.kauai.gov/COVID-19.