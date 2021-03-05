A A A

The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Winkie to complex area superintendent for the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area

The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Winkie as complex area superintendent for the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area. The complex area includes 11 schools spanning three islands.

The position is currently held by longtime HIDOE leader Lindsay Ball, who after serving in the position for the past 13 years, will be retiring on June 30.

Dr. Winkie will serve as deputy complex area superintendent, effective April 1, until she fully transitions into the complex area superintendent role on July 1.

“We wish Lindsay the best of luck in his retirement and extend a deep mahalo and aloha for all that he has done for public education in Hawaiʻi, especially for the unique area spanning West and East Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

An 18 year HIDOE veteran, Dr. Winkie currently serves as the principal at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary – the only elementary school in West Maui to offer a Hawaiian Language Immersion Program for all students. Prior to her four years there, Dr. Winkie served as vice principal at King Kamehameha III Elementary and also taught at Kalama Intermediate and Lāna‘i High and Elementary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Dr. Winkie’s deep knowledge of the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i community as well as her proven track record in leading and collaborating with schools and the community will ensure her success as a complex area leader,” said Kishimoto. “Her work with student subgroups, including special education, English Learners and underserved populations will be a value-added asset as she leads efforts to advance strategies, interventions and deliverables to close the achievement gap and raise academic performance.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Dr. Winkie has been a positive influence and collaborative team member since she first joined the Canoe Complex Area,” Complex Area Superintendent Ball said. “I’m confident that she will bring those same attributes to the HIDOE leadership team.”

“Nothing could make me more proud or excited than the opportunity to represent and advocate for the four unique communities of the Canoe Complex,” said Dr. Winkie about her new role.

Dr. Winkie earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in middle childhood education and her doctoral degree in educational administration and supervision from Georgia State University. In addition to her years of educational experience in Hawaiʻi, Dr. Winkie also brings with her 15 years of teaching and administrative experience from Georgia.