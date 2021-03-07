Maui Coronavirus Updates

Mauliola Pharmacy Hosts Drive Up Vaccination Clinic in Wailuku

March 7, 2021, 8:07 AM HST
* Updated March 7, 8:18 AM
12 Comments
Mauliola Pharmacy, a locally owned independent pharmacy on Maui announced it will start administering COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-up clinic in Wailuku on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The pharmacy will be helping the Maui County District Health Office to administer COVID-19 vaccines through a drive-up site located at the J. Walter Cameron Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The pharmacy is currently scheduling those who fall under the 1A and 1B phase based on the Hawaiʻi State Vaccination Plan. Eligible recipients include those 70 years and older and essential and front-line workers as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patients who qualify are invited to call the pharmacy at (808) 446-3348 to schedule an appointment. 

Residents must bring a valid ID to verify their date of birth and insurance card, although participants are not required to have insurance and will not be charged to receive the vaccine.

