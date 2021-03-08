A A A

The new federal American Rescue Plan provides more assistance for veterans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo.

The federal American Rescue Plan, which passed the US Senate March 6 and is expected to easily pass the US House of Representatives and be signed into law by the president in the coming days, includes additional assistance for veterans, according to a news release from Sen. Brian Schatz.

The legislation provides $386 million for up to 17,250 eligible veterans to receive retraining assistance for high-demand occupations. This retraining assistance also provides a housing stipend and does not count against other educational benefits previously entitled to a veteran.

It authorizes an additional round of one-time emergency payments to eligible individuals of up to $1,400.

And, the American Rescue Plan provides $7.25 billion nationwide for additional first- and second-round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to eligible veteran-owned small businesses until the program expires on March 31, 2021.

For more information about assistance for veterans, Sen. Schatz has a webpage that includes a question and answer section. The Senator also has a webpage for general assistance information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.