Maui Coronavirus Updates

More Assistance Available to Veterans in New Federal American Rescue Plan

March 8, 2021, 11:54 AM HST
9 Comments
A
A
A

The new federal American Rescue Plan provides more assistance for veterans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo.

The federal American Rescue Plan, which passed the US Senate March 6 and is expected to easily pass the US House of Representatives and be signed into law by the president in the coming days, includes additional assistance for veterans, according to a news release from Sen. Brian Schatz.

The legislation provides $386 million for up to 17,250 eligible veterans to receive retraining assistance for high-demand occupations. This retraining assistance also provides a housing stipend and does not count against other educational benefits previously entitled to a veteran.  

It authorizes an additional round of one-time emergency payments to eligible individuals of up to $1,400. 

And, the American Rescue Plan provides $7.25 billion nationwide for additional first- and second-round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to eligible veteran-owned small businesses until the program expires on March 31, 2021.

For more information about assistance for veterans, Sen. Schatz has a webpage that includes a question and answer section. The Senator also has a webpage for general assistance information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (9)
Trending Now
2Hawai‘i AG Defends Age and Background Check Requirements for Semiautomatic Assault Rifle Sales 3One Area of Maui’s Pandemic Economy Is Surprisingly Booming: Real Estate 4Flash Flood Watch Monday Morning Through Late Tuesday 5March 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 53 Cases (25 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death 6CDC Issues Guidance on How Fully Vaccinated People Can Safely Visit with Others 7March 6, 2021 COVID-19 Update: Maui’s 14-Day Average is 17, Test Positivity Rate 2.4%