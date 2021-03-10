A A A

Photo Credit: Bayanihan Food Distribution



The 10th Bayanihan Food Distribution for the public will be Saturday, March 13 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului.

The drive-through food distribution begins at 9 am and continues until the supplies of hot food and assorted groceries are gone.

The community center is at 780 Onehee Ave, across from Maui Waena School. For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Onehee Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Kea Street between Papa Avenue and Holua Drive will be closed from 7 am to 12:30 pm. Please do not block driveways and line up as directed by the Maui Police Department and the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

In partnership with the Maui Food Bank, volunteers in January distributed 742 food boxes, which included: 9,408 canned goods, 812 bags of rice, 4,340 packages of saimin and pasta, 750 Maui Gold pineapples, 1,584 snacks, 720 gallons of milk, 4,000 beverages, 730 whole chickens, 720 dozen eggs and 1,420 plate lunches.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by the nonprofit Binhi at Ani in cooperation with other businesses, individuals and community organizations.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the #BayanihanFoodDistribution has raised more than $43,000 and distributed 6,755 food boxes, including: 6,824 plate lunches, 1,000 turkeys, 64,830 canned goods, 62,694 pounds of produce, 3,841 bags of rice, 14,917 packages of noodles, 2,941 dozens of eggs, 1,868 loaves of bread/pan de sal, 5,600 McDonalds certificates, 19,769 beverages, 23,286 snacks, 2,106 containers of spaghetti sauce, 4,350 Maui Gold pineapples, 1,440 gallons of milk, 730 whole chickens, over 2,500 dragon fruit, and other miscellaneous items such as toilet paper, coffee, goat cheese and masks.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at 808-205-7981, or via email to [email protected]