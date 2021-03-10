Maui News

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Reminds Residents to Prepare Now for Disasters

March 10, 2021, 9:24 AM HST
3 Comments
Emergency Preparedness chart from Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

With the recent severe weather and consequent flooding across Hawaiʻi serving as a stark reminder that disasters can strike at any time, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency is encouraging every citizen to take steps now to prepare for emergencies to protect ohana and property.

Floods are one of the most common hazards in Hawai’i:
• During heavy rains, or human-made structure failures such as a dam breach, flash flooding can occur quickly and without warning.
• Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to act.
• Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, do not drown!
• Contact your property/casualty agent or broker about flood insurance, which is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program. Sign up for Emergency Notifications
• Please visit https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/ for links to each County website for free text-based notifications for the latest updates on natural and human-caused emergencies and disasters.

Make a Plan:
• Plan escape routes: Ensure all family members know where to go and how to get out.
• Meeting place: Choose a physical location to meet if communication between family members is down.
• Family communication: Identify a family member who lives out-of-state who everyone can notify when they are safe. Pack a 14-day ‘Go-Kit’ for your family
• Change of clothes and sturdy shoes
• 1 gallon of water per person per day
• Non-perishable foods
• Face coverings, gloves, and sanitizer
• First aid kit
• Battery powered or crank powered radio
• Flashlight
• Batteries
• Manual can opener
• Hygiene supplies
• Whistle
• Important documents

For more information, please visit ready.hawaii.gov.

Comments

