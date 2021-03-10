A A A

The US House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package today that includes at least $6.1 billion in estimated funding for Hawai‘i.

The American Rescue Plan Act – the second largest emergency relief package in American history and a trillion dollars more than the last package passed in December – includes funding for unemployment assistance, and aid for small businesses, vaccine distribution, schools, and health care workers.

“Billions of dollars are coming to Hawai‘i to help families and small businesses. This new package will deliver immediate help to people who have lost their job or can’t make their rent. It provides funding for schools and health care and will give our state more resources to get people vaccinated,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The COVID-19 relief package also includes significant funding for state and local governments to cover budget shortfalls, as well as more resources for Native Hawaiian health, housing, and education programs. The bill, which passed the Senate on Saturday, now heads to President Biden, who Sen. Schatz said, “is expected to quickly sign the legislation into law.”

