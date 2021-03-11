A A A

Gov. David Ige today announced that furloughs and layoffs are no longer necessary now that President Joe Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 relief bill.

Governor David Ige. PC: (file Jan. 25, 2021) courtesy Office of Gov. David Ige.

The pandemic relief package aims to address COVID-19 related concerns and breathe life into the economy. Gov. Ige said that under the bill, the State of Hawai‘i and four counties will receive about $2.2 billion in assistance to bolster state and county budgets that have sustained significant tax revenue losses because of the pandemic.

The breakdown includes:

$1.6 billion for the State of Hawai‘i

$365 million for the City and County of Honolulu

$36 million for the County of Hawai‘i

$13 million for the County of Kaua‘i

$30 million for the County of Maui

The state will also receive an additional $116 million for critical capital projects for pandemic response in education and healthcare.

“This new infusion of federal funding gives the state much needed breathing room so that layoffs and furloughs are no longer necessary in the foreseeable future. We must still assess all impacts of the COVID-19 relief bill before we have a clearer picture of its effect on the state budget,” said Gov. Ige.

The relief package expands unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 with $300 a week from the federal government. The bill also provides a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums so that laid-off employees can remain on their healthcare plans through September.

In addition, the package will provide $1,400 for qualified single taxpayers, $2,800 for qualified married couples that file jointly, and $1,400 for each dependent.

The relief package will also provide significant federal funding for: