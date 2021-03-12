Maui News

Hawaiian Airlines Launches Nonstop Honolulu to Orlando Flights

March 12, 2021, 9:08 AM HST
* Updated March 12, 9:09 AM
5 Comments
A
A
A

Hawaiian Airlines launched direct service between Honolulu and Orlando on Thursday. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines launched its new, twice-weekly nonstop flights from Honolulu to Orlando on Thursday. The carrier also announced it is increasing service between Hawai‘i and Florida to three weekly flights from June 1 through Aug. 10 to meet summer demand.  

Hawaiian celebrated the start of its inaugural service with a gate ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu. 

Prior to the start of Hawaiian’s service, Orlando was one of the largest US travel markets to the Hawaiian Islands without nonstop flights. Orlando becomes Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city – along with New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS).

Hawaiian is offering flights from Honolulu to Orlando on Thursday and Sunday, with a 5:15 p.m. departure and a 7 a.m. arrival in Orlando the following day.  The inaugural flight from Orlando to Hawai‘i departs on Saturday morning, arriving in Honolulu at 2:05 p.m.

Guests traveling between Honolulu and Orlando will depart on Hawaiian’s A330, which features 18 fully flat First Class leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration. Hawaiian also offers 68 Extra Comfort seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.

Hawaiian Airlines launched direct service between Honolulu and Orlando on Thursday. PC: Hawaiian Airlines
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1Entangled Humpback Whale Freed of Gear off Lahaina, Maui 2Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Available Across Hawai‘i, Demand Greater than Supply 3Vaccinations Extend to 65+ and Phase 1c, Starting Monday, March 15 4NY Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation Related to Quarantine 5UPDATE: Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Man, Last Heard From on Feb. 22 6Maui Flood Advisory Until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Flood Watch Until 6 p.m. Friday