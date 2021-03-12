A A A

Hawaiian Airlines launched direct service between Honolulu and Orlando on Thursday. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines launched its new, twice-weekly nonstop flights from Honolulu to Orlando on Thursday. The carrier also announced it is increasing service between Hawai‘i and Florida to three weekly flights from June 1 through Aug. 10 to meet summer demand.

Hawaiian celebrated the start of its inaugural service with a gate ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu.

Prior to the start of Hawaiian’s service, Orlando was one of the largest US travel markets to the Hawaiian Islands without nonstop flights. Orlando becomes Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city – along with New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS).

Hawaiian is offering flights from Honolulu to Orlando on Thursday and Sunday, with a 5:15 p.m. departure and a 7 a.m. arrival in Orlando the following day. The inaugural flight from Orlando to Hawai‘i departs on Saturday morning, arriving in Honolulu at 2:05 p.m.

Guests traveling between Honolulu and Orlando will depart on Hawaiian’s A330, which features 18 fully flat First Class leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration. Hawaiian also offers 68 Extra Comfort seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.