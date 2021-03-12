A A A

GRB: Gretchen Rhodes Band. Photo courtesy @amorphiaphotography / Live @ The MACC.

Live @ the MACC is presenting a free streaming concert on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. featuring GRB: Gretchen Rhodes Band. The concert will stream on MauiArts.org, the MACC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Hot on the heels of her new EP, The Space in Between, Maui favorite Gretchen Rhodes and her band bring their unique, soulful blend of blues and rock to the MACC,” read an announcement from the MACC.

GRB’s new single “Search Light” from her EP can be listened to here.

Gretchen Rhodes, singer and songwriter, appears with her band in this special appearance, following up past MACC appearances including those in the Willie K Bluesfest concerts. Gretchen recently released her first EP, The Space In Between, showcasing her unique, soulful blend of blues and rock. While trained in the classical tradition, Rhodes has found her passion fronting rock and blues bands.

She has collaborated on stage with an impressive list of music industry heavies, including George Clinton, Steven Tyler and Pat Simmons and has toured with Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Traffic, Dave Mason, along with guitarist and founder of The Blues Brothers, Steve Cropper. When not touring, Rhodes fronts Mick Fleetwood’s Band with the legendary Fleetwood Mac drummer.

All Live @ the MACC events are free of charge.

Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online.