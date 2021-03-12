Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|6-8
|12-16
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|7-10
|South Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A background east swell will keep moderate surf heights along east facing shores into the weekend. This east swell will slowly fade from Saturday night through Monday. A high pressure system building into the central Pacific early next week will increase east swell heights from Tuesday onward. Small surf heights along north and west facing shores will continue through this afternoon. A new large medium period north to northeast swell will arrive later tonight through Saturday morning near Kauai and Oahu, surf heights will quickly build along north and east facing shores to High Surf Advisory levels through this weekend. West facing shores will see less of an increase in surf heights due to the north to northeast swell energy. Small surf along south facing shores will rise a bit on today and Saturday as a swell originating west of New Zealand reaches the area.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com