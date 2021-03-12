Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
6-8
12-16 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
7-10 




South Facing
1-3
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:42 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:10 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:50 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:01 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A background east swell will keep moderate surf heights along east facing shores into the weekend. This east swell will slowly fade from Saturday night through Monday. A high pressure system building into the central Pacific early next week will increase east swell heights from Tuesday onward. Small surf heights along north and west facing shores will continue through this afternoon. A new large medium period north to northeast swell will arrive later tonight through Saturday morning near Kauai and Oahu, surf heights will quickly build along north and east facing shores to High Surf Advisory levels through this weekend. West facing shores will see less of an increase in surf heights due to the north to northeast swell energy. Small surf along south facing shores will rise a bit on today and Saturday as a swell originating west of New Zealand reaches the area. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
