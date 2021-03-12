A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 6-8 12-16 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 7-10 South Facing 1-3 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:42 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:10 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:50 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A background east swell will keep moderate surf heights along east facing shores into the weekend. This east swell will slowly fade from Saturday night through Monday. A high pressure system building into the central Pacific early next week will increase east swell heights from Tuesday onward. Small surf heights along north and west facing shores will continue through this afternoon. A new large medium period north to northeast swell will arrive later tonight through Saturday morning near Kauai and Oahu, surf heights will quickly build along north and east facing shores to High Surf Advisory levels through this weekend. West facing shores will see less of an increase in surf heights due to the north to northeast swell energy. Small surf along south facing shores will rise a bit on today and Saturday as a swell originating west of New Zealand reaches the area.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.