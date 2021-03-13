Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2021

March 13, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
12-16
14-18
14-18 




West Facing
5-7
8-12
10-14
10-14 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
10-14
10-14 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:01 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:43 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:10 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:22 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new large north to north-northeast swell will rapidly fill in from northwest to southeast down the island chain today and tonight, hold through the remainder of the weekend, then slowly lower early next week. A moderate northwest swell will move through the islands Wednesday through late next week. An east swell will gradually lower through the weekend as trade winds upstream of the islands diminish. A more typical short-period trade wind swell will return during the middle to latter part of next week as trade winds over and upstream of the islands increase. Surf along south facing shores will receive a small boost today as a small southwest swell moves through the islands. South shore surf will then fall back to background levels Sunday through late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-3′ overhead sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a shoulder to head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Entangled Humpback Whale Freed of Gear off Lahaina, Maui  2Search for Missing Idaho Man Continues at Hāmoa Beach in East Maui  3Maui Flood Warning Until 11:30 p.m., Flood Watch Through Saturday Afternoon  4Search Underway for Missing Man Offshore of Hāmoa in East Hāna  5Puʻu Ōlaʻi at Mākena on Maui Reopens with Adjusted Weekend Hours  6UPDATE: Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Man, Last Heard From on Feb. 22