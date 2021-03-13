Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|12-16
|14-18
|14-18
|West Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|10-14
|10-14
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new large north to north-northeast swell will rapidly fill in from northwest to southeast down the island chain today and tonight, hold through the remainder of the weekend, then slowly lower early next week. A moderate northwest swell will move through the islands Wednesday through late next week. An east swell will gradually lower through the weekend as trade winds upstream of the islands diminish. A more typical short-period trade wind swell will return during the middle to latter part of next week as trade winds over and upstream of the islands increase. Surf along south facing shores will receive a small boost today as a small southwest swell moves through the islands. South shore surf will then fall back to background levels Sunday through late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-3′ overhead sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a shoulder to head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com