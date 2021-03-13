A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 12-16 14-18 14-18 West Facing 5-7 8-12 10-14 10-14 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 10-14 10-14

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:43 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:10 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new large north to north-northeast swell will rapidly fill in from northwest to southeast down the island chain today and tonight, hold through the remainder of the weekend, then slowly lower early next week. A moderate northwest swell will move through the islands Wednesday through late next week. An east swell will gradually lower through the weekend as trade winds upstream of the islands diminish. A more typical short-period trade wind swell will return during the middle to latter part of next week as trade winds over and upstream of the islands increase. Surf along south facing shores will receive a small boost today as a small southwest swell moves through the islands. South shore surf will then fall back to background levels Sunday through late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-3′ overhead sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a shoulder to head high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.